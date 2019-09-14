Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC lowered its position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the quarter. Baidu accounts for approximately 0.8% of Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Beacon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Baidu by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Baidu by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

NASDAQ BIDU traded down $1.33 on Friday, hitting $110.17. The stock had a trading volume of 214,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,677,793. Baidu Inc has a one year low of $93.39 and a one year high of $234.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.77.

Baidu declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to reacquire up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Friday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.06.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.