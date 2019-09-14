B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) Short Interest Update

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 468,700 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the July 31st total of 384,100 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.6 days.

In related news, Chairman Bryant R. Riley purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.34 per share, with a total value of $406,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 132,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,520,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,378,000 after buying an additional 123,180 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 436,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after buying an additional 118,401 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 47,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,367,000. 46.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RILY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.43. 69,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,452. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.21. B. Riley Financial has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $629.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.86.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $164.68 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 4.76%.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RILY shares. ValuEngine raised B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

