Azart Hits Market Capitalization of $431.00 (AZART)

Azart (CURRENCY:AZART) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Azart has a market cap of $431.00 and $52.00 worth of Azart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Azart coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, Azart has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005960 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000035 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Azart Profile

AZART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2018. Azart’s total supply is 4,146,379 coins. Azart’s official Twitter account is @AzartPay . The official website for Azart is azartpay.com

Azart Coin Trading

Azart can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azart should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azart using one of the exchanges listed above.

