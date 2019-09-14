Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Short Interest Up 8.5% in August

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the July 31st total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Ronin Capital, Llc purchased 1,238,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $3,602,731.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Aware alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWRE. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aware during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in Aware during the first quarter worth $89,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aware by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 486,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Aware by 1.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 13,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aware by 1.5% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWRE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.88. 10,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,774. Aware has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $4.14. The company has a market cap of $60.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00 and a beta of -0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.30.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Aware had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Aware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Aware Company Profile

Aware, Inc provides software and services for the biometrics industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs), biometric enrollment SDKs and application program interfaces (APIs), identity text analytics SDK  Inquire, biometric services platform  BioSP, and cluster-based matching platform  Astra; and integrated solutions comprising Knomi, AwareABIS, WebEnroll, and Indigo, as well as biometric applications that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometric images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data.

Recommended Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.