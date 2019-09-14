Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.67.

Shares of AVY stock traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.55. The company had a trading volume of 803,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,136. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $82.89 and a 52-week high of $120.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 52.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.28%.

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $246,261.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,813.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total transaction of $5,810,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 158,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,397,902.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,490 shares of company stock worth $8,886,301. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Avery Dennison by 12.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,555,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,625,000 after acquiring an additional 626,277 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Avery Dennison by 26.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,064,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,767,000 after acquiring an additional 428,743 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 14.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,871,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,442,000 after acquiring an additional 233,009 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 77.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,881,000 after acquiring an additional 808,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 106.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,031,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,277,000 after acquiring an additional 531,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

