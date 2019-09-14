Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on AVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.67.
Shares of AVY stock traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.55. The company had a trading volume of 803,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,136. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $82.89 and a 52-week high of $120.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.33.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.28%.
In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $246,261.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,813.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total transaction of $5,810,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 158,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,397,902.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,490 shares of company stock worth $8,886,301. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Avery Dennison by 12.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,555,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,625,000 after acquiring an additional 626,277 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Avery Dennison by 26.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,064,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,767,000 after acquiring an additional 428,743 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 14.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,871,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,442,000 after acquiring an additional 233,009 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 77.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,881,000 after acquiring an additional 808,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 106.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,031,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,277,000 after acquiring an additional 531,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.
About Avery Dennison
Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.