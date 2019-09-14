Aventus Reaches Market Capitalization of $653,391.00 (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Aventus has a total market capitalization of $653,391.00 and approximately $21,084.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aventus has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Aventus token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001050 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, OKEx, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00202893 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.38 or 0.01153773 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000557 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000151 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00087892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00015393 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00023369 BTC.

About Aventus

Aventus launched on July 19th, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aventus is aventus.io . Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io

Buying and Selling Aventus

Aventus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, Mercatox, Ethfinex, Gatecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aventus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aventus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

