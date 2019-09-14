Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) Short Interest Down 6.7% in August

Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,579,400 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the July 31st total of 2,763,300 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 286,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVNS shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Avanos Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avanos Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avanos Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 39.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 7.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Avanos Medical stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.26. 229,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,419. Avanos Medical has a 1 year low of $31.78 and a 1 year high of $72.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a positive return on equity of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

