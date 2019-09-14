AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Short Interest Update

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 884,600 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the July 31st total of 758,300 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Oppenheimer upgraded AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $900.00 to $1,225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,140.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price (up from $1,030.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,234.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,068.94.

In other AutoZone news, insider Domingo Hurtado sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,132.52, for a total transaction of $1,189,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,146. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.04, for a total value of $538,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,961,923.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,920 shares of company stock worth $10,002,037 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 433,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,624,000 after acquiring an additional 260,171 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,024,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,842,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,063,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,859,000 after acquiring an additional 146,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO traded up $20.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,149.26. The stock had a trading volume of 198,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,203. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $705.01 and a 12 month high of $1,186.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,104.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,061.30.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

