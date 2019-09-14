Autonio (NIO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $264,889.00

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Autonio token can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX, Exrates and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Autonio has a market capitalization of $264,889.00 and $78.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,160,010 tokens. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Autonio’s official website is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Buying and Selling Autonio

Autonio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex, Exrates, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

