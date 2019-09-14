AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Edward S. Lampert Sells 71,920 Shares

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 71,920 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $3,736,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:AN traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.19. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a report on Sunday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoNation from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised AutoNation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1,146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,017,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,298 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,190,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,965,000 after purchasing an additional 723,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,492,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,959,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,051,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,946,000 after purchasing an additional 256,337 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

