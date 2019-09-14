Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Position Raised by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 16.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,902 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the software company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Autodesk by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,866,083 shares of the software company’s stock worth $290,773,000 after purchasing an additional 28,355 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,570 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 59,883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Autodesk by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 729,699 shares of the software company’s stock worth $113,702,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total transaction of $39,718.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 2,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total transaction of $321,815.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,736 shares of company stock valued at $774,024. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $184.00 target price (down previously from $196.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.82. The company had a trading volume of 510,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,753. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.71 and its 200 day moving average is $161.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1,398.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.72 and a twelve month high of $178.95.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $796.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.00 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 59.32% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.