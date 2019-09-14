Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,510,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the July 31st total of 107,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days. Currently, 11.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ACB stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.95. 12,440,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,649,882. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $12.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACB. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 825.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.23.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

