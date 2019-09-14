ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) Short Interest Up 8.9% in August

ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 335,400 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the July 31st total of 308,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ATN International during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of ATN International by 886.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in shares of ATN International by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATN International during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of ATN International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ATN International alerts:

ATNI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BWS Financial upgraded shares of ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of ATN International in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ATN International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

ATNI stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.87. ATN International has a twelve month low of $50.48 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.29 million, a P/E ratio of 48.12 and a beta of 0.39.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. ATN International had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $107.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.51 million. Equities analysts expect that ATN International will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.