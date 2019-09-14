Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 5.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,346,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,413,000 after purchasing an additional 159,231 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Atmos Energy by 5.3% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,712,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,153,000 after purchasing an additional 137,651 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Atmos Energy by 20.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,265,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,219,000 after purchasing an additional 214,567 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its position in Atmos Energy by 36.2% during the second quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,189,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,604,000 after purchasing an additional 316,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 6.8% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,188,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,517,000 after purchasing an additional 75,420 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

ATO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

ATO traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.73. 474,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,067. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $87.88 and a 1 year high of $111.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.21.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $485.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.