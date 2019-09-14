Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Atlas Copco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 5th.

Shares of Atlas Copco stock opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.32. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 11.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

About Atlas Copco

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas Copco (ALFVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.