Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Trading Down 7.6%

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) fell 7.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.01 and last traded at $27.12, 1,092,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 237% from the average session volume of 324,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.34.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAWW. BidaskClub upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.49. The firm has a market cap of $772.40 million, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.22.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $663.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $169,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,518.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $753,415 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 273.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 34.9% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 35.1% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.8% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.