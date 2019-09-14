AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 8,500 Price Target at Bank of America

Bank of America set a GBX 8,500 ($111.07) price target on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AZN. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 6,400 ($83.63) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a £100 ($130.67) price target (up from GBX 7,000 ($91.47)) on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,500 ($71.87) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,000 ($104.53) to GBX 8,200 ($107.15) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 7,050 ($92.12).

LON:AZN traded down GBX 56.31 ($0.74) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 6,847.69 ($89.48). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,355,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 5,312 ($69.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,583 ($99.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $89.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7,133.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,387.83.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a GBX 71.90 ($0.94) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.28%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

