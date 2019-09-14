Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Aspen Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital set a $10.00 price target on Aspen Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPU traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.50. 103,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,260. Aspen Group has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.06 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.49.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 31.68% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $10.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.06 million. Analysts predict that Aspen Group will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPU. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Group by 151.8% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 530,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 319,999 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,326,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 106,463 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Group by 113.6% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 142,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 75,854 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its stake in Aspen Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in Aspen Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 130,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.88% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

