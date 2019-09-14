ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Stake Boosted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 10.2% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 7.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 3.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 5.8% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in ASML by 8.7% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.91. The company had a trading volume of 15,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,299. ASML Holding NV has a one year low of $144.50 and a one year high of $248.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. ASML had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding NV will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. ABN Amro started coverage on ASML in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Santander cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.80.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

