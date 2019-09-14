Asian Dragon Market Capitalization Achieves $101,619.00 (AD)

Asian Dragon (CURRENCY:AD) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Asian Dragon has a total market capitalization of $101,619.00 and $5.00 worth of Asian Dragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Asian Dragon has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Asian Dragon token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and token.store.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005236 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000935 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000078 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Asian Dragon

Asian Dragon (AD) is a token. Asian Dragon’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,017,415 tokens. Asian Dragon’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Asian Dragon is www.asiandragoncoin.com

Buying and Selling Asian Dragon

Asian Dragon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Dragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asian Dragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Asian Dragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

