Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,178,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $826,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509,034 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1,024.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,014,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,802,000 after purchasing an additional 924,169 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 208.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,131,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,131,000 after purchasing an additional 764,160 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,692,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $552,332,000 after purchasing an additional 489,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,161,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,706,000 after purchasing an additional 418,717 shares in the last quarter.

ASND stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,170. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $53.21 and a 12 month high of $133.96. The company has a quick ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.49.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.08). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 35.99% and a negative net margin of 932.52%. The business had revenue of $3.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

