Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

ABG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.00.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABG traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.33. The company had a trading volume of 188,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.86. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.60 and a fifty-two week high of $103.92.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 2.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, VP William Frederick Stax sold 424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $38,308.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,972.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Deloach, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total value of $733,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,542.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,324 shares of company stock worth $1,129,466 in the last ninety days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 26.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.