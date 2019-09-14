Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Acquired by Longview Partners Guernsey LTD

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,511,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627,865 shares during the period. Arrow Electronics comprises approximately 1.2% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD owned about 4.22% of Arrow Electronics worth $250,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after buying an additional 31,775 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth $6,820,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 35.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 537,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,318,000 after purchasing an additional 141,520 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth $834,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 308.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 116,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 87,739 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARW shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Arrow Electronics from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.02.

Shares of NYSE ARW traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.62. 471,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,843. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $86.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.02.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total value of $217,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 57,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $3,963,468.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,966.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

