Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Stock Position Boosted by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $8,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 548.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 311.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 24.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Manuel Felix Rivelo sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $41,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.30, for a total value of $2,439,486.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,095.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,810 shares of company stock valued at $12,538,880 over the last three months. 23.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANET stock traded down $6.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $243.78. 40,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,198. Arista Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $187.08 and a twelve month high of $331.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.46. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 30.86%. The company had revenue of $608.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $300.00 price objective on Arista Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Arista Networks to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “inline” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

