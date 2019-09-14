Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,574,700 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the July 31st total of 1,419,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 882,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE ANET traded down $6.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $243.76. 592,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,062. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $187.08 and a 1-year high of $331.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.55.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.46. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 30.86%. The firm had revenue of $608.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (down from $340.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $290.00 target price on Arista Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $300.00 target price on Arista Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.07, for a total value of $378,094.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,783 shares in the company, valued at $499,364.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Manuel Felix Rivelo sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $41,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 422 shares in the company, valued at $116,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,810 shares of company stock worth $12,538,880 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,777,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,500,040,000 after buying an additional 139,675 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,013,633,000 after buying an additional 174,887 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,956,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,319,000 after buying an additional 392,021 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,143,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,967,000 after buying an additional 396,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 964,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,380,000 after buying an additional 26,627 shares during the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

