Argus (ARGUS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8.00

Argus (CURRENCY:ARGUS) traded up 101.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last week, Argus has traded up 32.4% against the US dollar. One Argus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Argus has a market capitalization of $955.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Argus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00030227 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002010 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00141157 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,350.36 or 0.99900303 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000676 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003587 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000623 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Argus Profile

Argus (ARGUS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2017. Argus’ total supply is 5,194,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,148,324 coins. Argus’ official Twitter account is @Argus_coin . The official website for Argus is www.argusnetwork.co

Argus Coin Trading

Argus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

