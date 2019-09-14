Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 618.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,407 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 4,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $427,680.00. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Aptiv stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.62. 94,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,214. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $58.80 and a 12-month high of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.63.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.73%.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

