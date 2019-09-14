Apollon (XAP) Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Apollon has a total market cap of $106,151.00 and $4.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Graviex. Over the last seven days, Apollon has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Apollon alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000361 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 66.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000359 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000076 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 156.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000248 BTC.

About Apollon

Apollon (XAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollon is apollon.one.

Apollon Coin Trading

Apollon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.