Apache (NYSE:APA) Shares Gap Down to $23.99

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.54, but opened at $23.99. Apache shares last traded at $23.84, with a volume of 3,743,625 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on APA shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Apache from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $29.00 target price on shares of Apache and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apache in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apache from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.61.

Get Apache alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.84.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Apache’s payout ratio is presently 56.50%.

In other Apache news, Director John E. Lowe bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $654,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Apache by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,493,393 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,231,034,000 after purchasing an additional 720,427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apache by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,866,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $127,525,000 after purchasing an additional 340,044 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Apache by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,612,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,683,000 after purchasing an additional 39,854 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Apache by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,442,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,627 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Apache by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,617,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,051,000 after purchasing an additional 353,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Apache Company Profile (NYSE:APA)

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.