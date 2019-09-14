Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,389 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in AON were worth $7,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,630,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,838,761,000 after purchasing an additional 632,726 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 12.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,299,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,180 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 7.8% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,185,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,893,000 after purchasing an additional 448,696 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in AON by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,896,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,968,000 after acquiring an additional 23,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AON by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,905,000 after acquiring an additional 266,133 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $144,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,192 shares in the company, valued at $423,691.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John G. Bruno sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $1,461,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,894,259.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AON. MKM Partners raised AON to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays set a $190.00 target price on AON and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AON from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.64.

Shares of AON traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.88. 613,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,862. Aon PLC has a 52-week low of $135.30 and a 52-week high of $198.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.34. The firm has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.01). AON had a return on equity of 48.75% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

