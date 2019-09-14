ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Receives $204.22 Average PT from Analysts

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $216.20.
ANSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $232.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Griffin Securities upgraded ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.
Shares of ANSS traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $212.13. The stock had a trading volume of 536,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.30. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $136.80 and a 12-month high of $219.86.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth $4,092,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,973,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,428,269,000 after purchasing an additional 194,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth $970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.
ANSYS Company Profile
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
