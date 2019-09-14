ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Receives $204.22 Average PT from Analysts

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $216.20.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $232.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Griffin Securities upgraded ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of ANSS traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $212.13. The stock had a trading volume of 536,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.30. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $136.80 and a 12-month high of $219.86.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $370.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.31 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 31.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ANSYS will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth $4,092,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,973,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,428,269,000 after purchasing an additional 194,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth $970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

