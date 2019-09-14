ANON Trading Down 5.3% Over Last Week (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One ANON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. ANON has a market cap of $173,940.00 and $49.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ANON has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009668 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00203367 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.19 or 0.01155576 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000562 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00088114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00015368 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00023156 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ANON

ANON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

