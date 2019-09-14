Analyzing Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) & Retail Value (NYSE:RVI)

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) and Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Ellington Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Retail Value pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Ellington Financial pays out 119.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

53.5% of Ellington Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of Retail Value shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Ellington Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Retail Value shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ellington Financial and Retail Value’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellington Financial $135.04 million 4.45 $46.68 million $1.41 12.63 Retail Value $292.58 million 2.46 -$165.30 million N/A N/A

Ellington Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Retail Value.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ellington Financial and Retail Value, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellington Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Retail Value 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ellington Financial currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.68%. Retail Value has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.69%. Given Ellington Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ellington Financial is more favorable than Retail Value.

Volatility & Risk

Ellington Financial has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retail Value has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ellington Financial and Retail Value’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellington Financial 21.99% 8.70% 1.52% Retail Value 8.64% 3.30% 1.17%

Summary

Ellington Financial beats Retail Value on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S. government agency or the U.S. government-sponsored entity; residential mortgage loans; commercial mortgage-backed securities; commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt; and residential mortgage loans. It also provides collateralized loan obligations; mortgage-related and non-mortgage-related derivatives; equity investments in mortgage-related entities; and other strategic investments, as well as invests in corporate debt and equity securities. In addition, it offers consumer loans and asset-backed securities backed by consumer and commercial assets. Ellington Financial LLC was founded in 2007 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

