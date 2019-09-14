Analysts Set Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) PT at $73.95

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.10.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PB shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stephens set a $74.00 price objective on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.71 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “mkt perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.39 per share, with a total value of $643,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 148,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,583,614.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

PB traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.04. The stock had a trading volume of 585,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,598. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $57.01 and a one year high of $75.36.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.94 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 38.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 35.57%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.