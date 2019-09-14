Analysts Set NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Target Price at $34.50

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NCR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NCR from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded NCR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark set a $40.00 price target on NCR and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of NCR stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.18. 64,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,955. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $35.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. NCR had a return on equity of 86.80% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NCR will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP J. Robert Ciminera sold 16,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $512,044.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,988.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Langenbahn sold 28,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $934,765.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 86,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,108.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NCR by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,484,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $357,162,000 after purchasing an additional 211,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NCR by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,888,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $338,619,000 after purchasing an additional 390,502 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of NCR by 3.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,099,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $189,683,000 after purchasing an additional 180,231 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR by 14.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,623,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,603,000 after purchasing an additional 321,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NCR by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,391,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,282,000 after purchasing an additional 16,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

