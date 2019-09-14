Analysts Set LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) PT at $36.07

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.07.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LPSN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on LivePerson from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BidaskClub cut LivePerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on LivePerson to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

In other news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 23,601 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $644,071.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,318. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in LivePerson by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,464,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,510,000 after purchasing an additional 681,616 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LivePerson by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,234,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,941,000 after purchasing an additional 556,214 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,648,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in LivePerson by 887.0% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 483,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,776,000 after purchasing an additional 434,538 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,124,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.11. The stock had a trading volume of 17,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,248. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -161.09 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.83. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $16.98 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LivePerson will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

