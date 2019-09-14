Analysts Set International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (LON:IAG) PT at GBX 614.80

International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (LON:IAG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 614.80 ($8.03).

Several brokerages have recently commented on IAG. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 713 ($9.32) price target on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 520 ($6.79) price target on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Shares of LON IAG traded up GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 457.30 ($5.98). 8,032,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,660,000. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 1 year low of GBX 411.50 ($5.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 697.20 ($9.11). The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 434.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 491.93.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

