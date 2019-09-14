Analysts Set Deutsche Boerse AG (ETR:DB1) PT at €129.81

Deutsche Boerse AG (ETR:DB1) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €130.03 ($151.19).

DB1 has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €129.00 ($150.00) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. HSBC set a €147.00 ($170.93) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €137.00 ($159.30) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Deutsche Boerse stock traded up €0.15 ($0.17) during trading on Friday, reaching €138.15 ($160.64). The company had a trading volume of 579,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,992. Deutsche Boerse has a 52 week low of €102.40 ($119.07) and a 52 week high of €138.90 ($161.51). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €129.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is €122.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.17.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

