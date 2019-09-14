Analysts Set CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE:CTST) Target Price at C$8.67

CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE:CTST) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital lowered shares of CannTrust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CannTrust in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Paradigm Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CannTrust in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CannTrust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CannTrust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of CTST remained flat at $C$1.61 during trading hours on Friday. 1,589,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,266,276. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.01. CannTrust has a one year low of C$1.59 and a one year high of C$11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.86 million, a PE ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 3.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in CannTrust in the second quarter worth about $44,447,000. JW Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CannTrust in the first quarter worth about $10,863,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CannTrust by 17.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 184,341 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in CannTrust in the second quarter worth about $4,518,000. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. raised its position in CannTrust by 7.4% in the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 532,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 36,650 shares during the period. 20.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CannTrust

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

