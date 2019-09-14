Analysts Set BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Target Price at GBX 608.11

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 610.33 ($7.98).

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 690 ($9.02) to GBX 685 ($8.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 655 ($8.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Shares of BA stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 570.40 ($7.45). The company had a trading volume of 4,063,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,870,000. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 546.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 498.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 439.40 ($5.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 643.60 ($8.41).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is presently 0.46%.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

