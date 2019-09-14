Analysts Set $37.00 Price Target for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $37.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Simulations Plus an industry rank of 69 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Simulations Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Simulations Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.53. The stock had a trading volume of 94,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,621. The firm has a market cap of $585.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.06 and a beta of -0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.65. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $41.95.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 24.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $26,123.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,112 shares in the company, valued at $79,960.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total value of $869,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 59,875.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 419.4% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 419.4% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 419.4% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 5.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

