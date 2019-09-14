Analysts Expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Brokerages predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will post $1.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.87 billion and the highest is $2.05 billion. Spirit AeroSystems posted sales of $1.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year sales of $7.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.85 billion to $8.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.64 billion to $8.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 56.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPR shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.43.

Shares of NYSE SPR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,147,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,843. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $64.48 and a 52-week high of $100.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 7.67%.

In other Spirit AeroSystems news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $39,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 15.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,376,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $431,748,000 after buying an additional 721,914 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 2,564,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $208,659,000 after purchasing an additional 284,043 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,388,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $194,317,000 after purchasing an additional 143,225 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,842,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $149,919,000 after purchasing an additional 363,725 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,703,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $138,550,000 after purchasing an additional 554,842 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

