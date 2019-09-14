Analysts Expect Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2019 // Comments off

Equities analysts expect that Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.12). Pure Storage posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $396.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.34 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 25.22% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSTG shares. Maxim Group upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays set a $17.00 price target on Pure Storage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. TheStreet cut Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Pure Storage from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Pure Storage from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.10.

Shares of NYSE PSTG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.72. 2,407,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,153,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.21. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $28.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average is $18.10.

In related news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 10,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $162,447.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 56,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pure Storage by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Pure Storage by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 177,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pure Storage by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pure Storage by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pure Storage (PSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.