Analysts Expect Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.12). Pure Storage posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $396.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.34 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 25.22% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSTG shares. Maxim Group upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays set a $17.00 price target on Pure Storage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. TheStreet cut Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Pure Storage from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Pure Storage from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.10.

Shares of NYSE PSTG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.72. 2,407,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,153,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.21. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $28.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average is $18.10.

In related news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 10,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $162,447.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 56,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pure Storage by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Pure Storage by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 177,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pure Storage by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pure Storage by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

