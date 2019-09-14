Analysts Expect Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) Will Post Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) to report earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the lowest is $1.46. Dine Brands Global reported earnings of $1.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full-year earnings of $6.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $6.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.14). Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 59.85% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $228.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group set a $110.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Shares of NYSE:DIN traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.87. 248,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,748. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $65.63 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 8,000 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $821,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,058.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4,107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 515.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

