Analysts Expect Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Will Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) will report earnings per share of $0.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Carpenter Technology reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full-year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.62 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Carpenter Technology.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $641.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.84 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on CRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Longbow Research set a $59.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 30,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $55.04. 361,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,484. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 2.40. Carpenter Technology has a one year low of $32.77 and a one year high of $60.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 23.12%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carpenter Technology (CRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.