Analysts Anticipate Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) to report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.14. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $81.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.58 million.

TH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Target Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Target Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. National Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Target Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Target Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.52.

TH traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $6.96. 110,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,020. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.11. Target Hospitality has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $12.11.

In other news, Director Martin L. Jimmerson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James B. Archer purchased 64,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.24 per share, for a total transaction of $399,884.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 151,584 shares of company stock worth $982,659.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TH. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Target Hospitality during the first quarter valued at about $1,202,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Target Hospitality by 197.8% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,334,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,140,000 after acquiring an additional 886,070 shares in the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Target Hospitality by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,993,000 after acquiring an additional 317,369 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $9,646,000.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

