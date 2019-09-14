Analysts Anticipate Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.75). Rocket Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($1.55). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($1.89). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10.

RCKT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

RCKT traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.78. 307,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,015. The company has a current ratio of 17.48, a quick ratio of 17.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $25.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.34. The firm has a market cap of $683.23 million, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 103.6% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

