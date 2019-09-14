Analysts Anticipate ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) to Announce -$0.19 EPS

Analysts forecast that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ENDRA Life Sciences’ earnings. ENDRA Life Sciences reported earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 69.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.81). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.55). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ENDRA Life Sciences.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NDRA. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

ENDRA Life Sciences stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.69. The company had a trading volume of 63,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,684. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.72% of ENDRA Life Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 16.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops medical imaging technology based on the thermos-acoustic effect that improves the sensitivity and specificity of clinical ultrasound. It offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding.

