Analysts Anticipate Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Denbury Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.11. Denbury Resources reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denbury Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Denbury Resources.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $343.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.52 million. Denbury Resources had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Denbury Resources’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

DNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Denbury Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Denbury Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Denbury Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Denbury Resources from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.54.

In other news, insider Christian S. Kendall bought 100,000 shares of Denbury Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,003,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,237.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,177,833 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $84,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,846 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,876,184 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,699,000 after acquiring an additional 853,975 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,833,808 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after acquiring an additional 130,044 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 1,307.2% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,167,209 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 120.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,065,374 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762,659 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNR stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.22. 13,819,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,113,469. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.65 million, a P/E ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 3.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56. Denbury Resources has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $6.75.

Denbury Resources

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

