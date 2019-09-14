Analysts Anticipate Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Chico’s FAS reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 220%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $517.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.61 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on CHS. B. Riley set a $6.00 target price on shares of Chico’s FAS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. MKM Partners set a $4.00 target price on shares of Chico’s FAS and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 3.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 128,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2.9% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 140,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 182,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 21.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 37,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.21. 3,950,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,204,022. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $471.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.26. Chico’s FAS has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $8.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Chico’s FAS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.90%.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

